By Greg Roumeliotis and Mike Stone
May 5 Mexican conglomerate Alfa Sab de CV
and Harbour Energy Ltd have agreed to acquire
Canadian oil and gas company Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp
for C$6 billion ($4.97 billion), including debt, a
person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Pacific Rubiales is the largest independent oil and gas
producer in Latin America. Its shares have plummeted more than
80 percent since oil prices began to slide last summer.
Alfa, which already owns a 20 percent stake in the company,
decided now was the time to act, and on vastly improved terms
than when it paid C$21 per share last August in a C$189.4
million transaction to raise its stake in the company to 17
percent.
Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales, whose shares also trade in
Colombia, suspended trade in its Bogota shares on Tuesday
afternoon after the deal was made public.
Alfa and Harbour have agreed to pay around C$6 ($5) per
share for Pacific Rubiales and will each own half of the
company, that source said, asking not to be identified because
the deal is not yet public. Pacific Rubiales ended trading on
Tuesday at C$4.83.
Harbour Energy is a joint venture between Asian commodity
trader Noble Group Ltd and U.S. private-equity firm
EIG Global Energy Partners.
Alfa believes the investment, by boosting its oil and gas
footprint, will position it to participate more strongly in
Mexico's energy liberalization, the person added.
Representatives for the companies did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Toronto-Based Pacific Rubiales produces natural gas and
crude oil at 90 exploration and production blocks in seven
countries; Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Brazil, Guyana, Papua New
Guinea and Belize.
The company is the second-biggest oil producer in Colombia
with output of about 145,000 barrels per day. However, it is set
to lose about 65,000 barrels per day of that in mid-2016 when
its contract to operate state-run Ecopetrol's Rubiales
field expires.
Alfa, headquartered near Monterrey, Mexico, has businesses
in oil and gas, branded foods, aluminum auto components,
petrochemicals, information technology and telecommunications
services. It has a market capitalization of 164.7 billion
Mexican pesos ($10.6 billion).
Bank of America Corp advised Pacific Rubiales on the
deal.
($1 = 1.2081 Canadian dollars)
