BOGOTA, Sept 30 Shares in Canadian oil company
Petrominerales surged as much as 44 percent on
Colombia's stock exchange on Monday after the company agreed to
be taken over by Pacific Rubiales, Colombia's largest
private oil producer.
Pacific Rubiales, which says it produces around 210,000
barrels of oil per day (bpd) in Colombia or about a fifth of
national output, said the deal would deliver logistical savings,
as well as adding to its production and exploration assets.
The C$1.6 billion ($1.55 billion) takeover, financed mainly
through cash and bank loans, will bring synergies for Pacific
Rubiales' Colombia operations, including a source of lighter oil
to use as a diluent for its own heavier crudes, the company said
in a presentation to analysts on Monday.
Petrominerales' Toronto-listed shares also rose,
but by just 4 percent to C$11.70. Petrominerales produced an
average 23,975 bpd in Colombia in August, it said.
Pacific Rubiales' Toronto shares fell 1.2 percent, while its
Bogota-listed shares dropped 3.4 percent to 37,460
pesos.
Greater access to pipelines would also reduce its spending
on more expensive road haulage to transport some of its crude,
the company said, as well significantly increase its exploration
and production acreage.
Colombia's oil sector has witnessed a boom in the last few
years after a U.S.-backed military crackdown that vastly
improved security and roughly halved the numbers of the main
leftist rebel group, the FARC, to around 8,000.
Crude output has risen about 60 percent since 2008 to
944,000 bpd on average in 2012, according to the National
Hydrocarbons agency. The Andean nation is aiming to average 1.1
million bpd in 2013.
Guerrilla attacks on oil pipelines and infrastructure are
still a regular occurrence, however, with an attack every two to
three days in 2012 adding to the cost of doing business.
The government has been engaged in peace talks in Cuba with
the FARC since last year. Progress has been slow but the talks
continue.
A separate challenge the sector is facing is to ramp up
exploration to boost dwindling reserves. The country's biggest
oil producer is state-run Ecopetrol.
Through the purchase, Pacific Rubiales will get 18 blocks
comprising 1.6 million acres (0.65 million hectares) gross and
net in Colombia, and four blocks comprising 8.2 million acres
gross, or 5.2 million net, in Peru. The company estimated the
total value of synergies from the purchase at US$160 million a
year.
Pacific Rubiales said its spending on exploration next year
will be focused solely on Colombia although it still has
exploration ongoing in Peru.
Pacific Rubiales will also gain 5 percent of oil pipeline
Oleoducto Central S.A. and 9.65 percent of pipeline Oleoducto
Bicentenario, both of which are in Colombia.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
