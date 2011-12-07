* Gets $60 mln from Golden Gate Capital
* Q3 adj loss/shr $0.06 vs est loss/shr $0.14
* Sees Q4 loss/shr at $0.18-$0.27 vs est loss/shr $0.26
* Shares rise 36 pct after market
Dec 7 Pacific Sunwear of California Inc
said it received a $60 million loan from private equity
firm Golden Gate Capital in return for two board seats and the
right to buy a 20 percent stake in the teen retailer.
Shares of the company, which directly competes with Zumiez
Inc, jumped as much as 36 percent after the bell.
PacSun also posted a third-quarter loss. It has been
struggling in the wake of a weak economy, lackluster merchandise
and promotions to attract shoppers.
The retailer of surf- and skate-related clothes and
merchandise said it would close 175-200 underperforming stores,
among the 819 stores it now operates, in the next 14 months.
A part of the loan from Golden Gate would be used to fund
lease buyout payments on these stores.
The closures would help PacSun "focus on our targeted base
of 550-600 better performing stores," Chief Executive Gary
Schoenfeld said in a statement.
San Francisco-based Golden Gate Capital, which has $12
billion capital under management, would have the right to buy
about 17 percent of PacSun's stock at $1.75 per share.
The company has investments in more than 20 consumer firms,
including Express, J.Jill, Eddie Bauer, Zales and California
Pizza Kitchen.
PacSun would also receive a five-year, $100 million revolver
from Wells Fargo.
For the current quarter, PacSun expects a loss of 18-27
cents a share.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected a
loss of 26 cents.
Shares of the company, that have lost about three-fourths of
their value this year, shot up to $1.84 in after-market trading.
They closed at $1.35 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore;
Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair and Joyjeet Das)