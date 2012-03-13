* Q4 loss/shr $0.19 vs est. $0.22
March 13 Teen retailer Pacific Sunwear of
California Inc posted a narrower-than-expected loss for
the fourth quarter, helped by higher merchandise margins.
However, the company, which sells clothing inspired by the
fashion and lifestyle of California, forecast a
bigger-than-expected loss for the first quarter as gross margins
are likely to fall.
Fourth-quarter loss widened to $38.1 million, or
56 cents a share, from $35.2 million, or 53
cents a share, last year.
Excluding items, Anaheim, California-based PacSun posted a
loss of 19 cents a share.
Sales fell about a percent to $234.2 million.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected a loss
of 22 cents a share on revenue of $245.4 million.
The cash-strapped company, which has grappled with falling
sales and margins , received a $60 million loan from
private equity firm Golden Gate Capital last December.
PacSun sees a first-quarter loss of 26 to 34 cents a share.
Analysts were expecting a loss of 24 cents a share.
The company said gross margins are likely to come in at 17
to 20 percent in the quarter, compared with 19 percent in the
year-ago period.
PacSun's shares, which have lost more than 45 percent of
their value in the past year, closed at $2.51 on
Tuesday on the Nasdaq.