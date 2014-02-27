Feb 27 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc said a late-stage trial testing its drug Exparel for a wider use showed the treatment significantly reduced pain compared to placebo in knee surgery patients.

Exparel is already approved for use in managing post-surgical pain when administered directly at the site of the pain. The latest trial was testing Exparel's efficacy when applied to a major nerve adjacent to the site of the surgery, thereby blocking any sensation until the nerve endings.

