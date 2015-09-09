(Corrects fourth paragraph to cite Pacira not Exparel)
By Brendan Pierson
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc
on Tuesday filed a lawsuit seeking a court order
allowing it to promote its post-surgery pain drug, Exparel, for
a wide range of surgeries, which the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration opposes.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, cites
another New York judge's recent decision allowing Irish
drugmaker Amarin Plc to market its fish oil drug
Vascepa for unapproved, or off-label, uses, though Pacira
contends that its own marketing is not for off-label use.
Exparel, launched in 2012, is approved for administration
into the site of surgery to produce post-surgery pain relief.
Its approval was based on studies of its use in bunionectomies
and hemorrhoidectomies, and the drug's label gives specific
doses only for those operations.
Pacira, however, has promoted it for use in all kinds of
surgeries.
The drug generated 95 percent of Pacira's nearly $197.6
million in revenue last year.
In September 2014, according to the lawsuit, the FDA sent
Pacira a warning letter telling it to stop promoting Exparel for
use in any surgeries other than bunionectomies or
hemorrhiodectomies.
The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company alleges that all of
its marketing is on-label, and that the FDA is illegally trying
to narrow the indication of the drug it has already approved
after the fact.
More broadly, however, Pacira claims that even if it were
trying to promote the drug off-label, it would have the right to
do so as long as it did so truthfully.
In its support, Pacira pointed to U.S. District Judge Paul
Engelmayer's decision last month in the Amarin case. Engelmayer
ruled that drug companies' truthful speech to doctors is
protected by the First Amendment, even if it is intended to
promote off-label use.
The Amarin case was closely watched by the pharmaceutical
industry because it was one of the first to raise a First
Amendment argument in defense of off-label drug promotion.
An FDA spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Exparel combines a local anesthetic, bupivacaine, with the
company's DepoFoam technology, a drug delivery system that
releases the medicine over a period of time.
The case is Pacira Pharmaceuticals inc et al v. U.S. Food &
Drug Administration et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 1:15-cv-07055.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)