Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an
explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the
death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
The incident occurred while annual repair work was being
performed on piping in the mill area, the company said.
Packaging Corp said the cause of the incident was under
investigation.
The company added that the current assessment indicated that
annual outage work was expected to be delayed by up to one week
after which the mill would resume operation.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)