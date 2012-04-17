April 17 Packaging Corp of America's
quarterly results beat analysts' expectations on higher volumes
of its corrugated products, but the company forecast
second-qu a rter profit a cent shy of estimates.
For the second quarter, the company expects to earn 45 cents
per share on lower production and higher costs.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 46 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the first quarter, the company's net income fell to $18
million, or 18 cents per share, from $37.4 million, or 37 cents
per share, last year.
Excluding items, the company earned 42 cents.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $671 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 40 cents on revenue of $659.65
million.
Packaging Corp, which competes with RockTenn Co and
International Paper Co, is a producer of containerboard
and corrugated products.
Corrugated products shipments were up 8.3 percent for the
quarter.
Shares of the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company closed at
$29.21 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have
gained more than a third of their value in the last eight
months.