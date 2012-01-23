Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
* Q4 EPS $0.40 vs est $0.37
* Q4 rev up 4 pct
* Sees Q1 EPS about $0.40 vs est. $0.34
Jan 23 Paper container maker Packaging Corp of America reported quarterly results that beat analysts' expectations and forecast a strong current quarter on strong shipments for its corrugated products.
For the first quarter, Packaging Corp projected earnings of about 40 cents a share, compared with analysts' expectations of 34 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which competes with RockTenn Co and International Paper Co, said it expects corrugated product shipments to rise in the first quarter compared with its latest reported three-month period. It also expects major energy projects to boost earnings.
Fourth-quarter net income fell to $39.5 million, or 40 cents a share, from $54.9 million, or 54 cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $654 million.
Shares of the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company closed at $26.64 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
WASHINGTON, June 12 Legislation to address the dumping of foreign steel and aluminum in the United States will come "soon," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.