* Expensive choice beef, high cattle prices culprits
* Devalued beef by-product, hide values play roles
* Packers would likely trim production to stem losses
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Dec 9 U.S. beef packers are making
record losses as the price they pay for cattle is outstripping
what they earn on beef, private data showed on Friday.
Analysts said the losses were record large and could force
leading beef producers such as Tyson Foods Inc and JBS
USA , a unit of Brazilian company JBS SA , to
reduce cattle slaughter and beef production in a bid to lift
beef prices.
Spokesman for both companies had not returned phone calls
in time for the story.
"We expect packers to cut back kills this week and are
looking for them to start trimming plant hours today and a
lighter Saturday kill," said Bob Wilson, an analyst with
Colorado-based analytics firm HedgersEdge.com.
USDA on Friday estimated this week's beef production to be
down 2.1 percent from last week and down 4.2 percent from a
year ago.
On Friday, HedgersEdge estimated the average beef packers'
bottom line at a negative $101.95 per head of cattle, the worst
since the company began keeping such records 22 years ago.
The last time beef packer margins were positive, according
to HedgersEdge, was on Sept. 15 at $2.60 per head. Cattle
prices were then around $117 per cwt and wholesale choice beef
was $185.20 per cwt. Packer margins this year peaked at
positive $104.10 on June 2.
Packer margins have since eroded.
Rich Nelson, director of research with Allendale Inc. in
McHenry, Ill., blamed the packers' current margin woes on them
buying their cattle at higher-than-normal prices for cattle
that would produce choice-grade beef, while losing money on
cattle graded select.
An usual surge in choice beef demand by restaurants and
retailers, most notably Wal-Mart, delayed the typical slowdown
that occurs at summer's end when outdoor grilling winds down.
That rush for choice cuts launched cash cattle prices to a
record of more that $120 per cwt and sent wholesale beef to
all-time highs in the fall.
Beef processors also feverishly tried to keep pace with
the needs of foreign beef buyers, especially Asia where Japan
ratcheted up U.S. beef imports in the aftermath of the
devastating earthquake in March.
China's appetite for U.S. beef also increased to feed its
growing middle class and as an alternative to prohibitively
high prices for pork - the country's most preferred meat.
This all occurred at a time when fewer U.S. cattle graded
choice. Prolonged drought in the U.S. southwest forced younger
animals into feedlots for several months earlier this year that
produced a lower grade of beef.
"Packers are selling a lot of choice beef to the export and
domestic markets and there are more packers than there are
cattle. They are literally fighting over the cattle by bidding
against each other for several weeks, and that's why margins
have gotten away from them," said Dennis Smith, an analyst with
Archer Financial Services in Chicago.
HIDES LOSING VALUE
Another sore spot for beef packers is the deflated
drop-credit value, or what processors make from the sale of
non-beef by-products such as hides, fat, and tallow. The
majority of that value is tied to the hides which are shipped
outside the United States.
HedgersEdge.com's Wilson estimated the current drop credit
value at roughly $170 per head, compared with $185 to $190 per
head earlier this year.
Dan Vaught with Vaught Futures Insights in Altus, Ark.,
said because the hide represents the bulk of the drop, it
becomes a prime candidate in lost value. From an export
perspective the hides are crucial because of the huge role the
dollar plays in how they are priced, he said.
A strong U.S. dollar this year, due in part to a euro
weakened by Europe's debt crisis, has hurt overseas hide sales.
The strong currency make hides more expensive to foreign
buyers.
"The dollar has been up versus its European counterparts in
particular, but most of them get shipped to Mexico, China,
South Korea. The dollar has strengthened to some extent against
the European currencies and the global economy isn't exactly
setting the world on fire," said Vaught.