PERTH Dec 14 Australian billionaire James Packer does not see his company aggressively moving back into free-to-air television, he said on Wednesday.

"I can't see us as a company going back aggressively into the free-to-air space," Packer said at a business event in Perth.

"Seven's position is too strong," he said, referring to broadcaster Seven Network.

Packer's Consolidated Press Holdings owns an 18 percent stake in Australian free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network .

He sold out his other big free-to-air interest, PBL Media, which owned Australia's Channel Nine, between 2006 and 2008 to buyout firm CVC, which is now struggling to refinance its debt. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)