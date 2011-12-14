PERTH Dec 14 Australian billionaire James
Packer does not see his company aggressively moving back into
free-to-air television, he said on Wednesday.
"I can't see us as a company going back aggressively into
the free-to-air space," Packer said at a business event in
Perth.
"Seven's position is too strong," he said, referring to
broadcaster Seven Network.
Packer's Consolidated Press Holdings owns an 18 percent
stake in Australian free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network
.
He sold out his other big free-to-air interest, PBL Media,
which owned Australia's Channel Nine, between 2006 and 2008 to
buyout firm CVC, which is now struggling to refinance its debt.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)