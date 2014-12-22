BRIEF-Computer Warehouse Group reports Q1 pretax profit of 27.1 mln naira
* Q1 profit before tax of 27.1 million naira versus 14 million naira year ago
SYDNEY Dec 23 Telstra Corporation Ltd on Tuesday said it would buy undersea cable operator Pacnet Ltd for $697 million in a deal that would help Australia's largest telecom services provider to expand in Asia.
Singapore- and HK-headquartered Pacnet gives Telstra ownership of a range of services, including an expanded data centre network, more submarine cables and major customers across the region, it said in a statement.
The transaction is subject to regulatory and Pacnet financier approvals and is expected to complete by mid-2015.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Diane Craft)
* IGG Singapore agrees to advance loan in principal amount of US$1 million to Pocket Social Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qeqct0] Further company coverage: