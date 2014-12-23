* Pacnet sale price less than analysts expected
* Telstra still has cash for acquisitions, dividends
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Dec 23 Australia's Telstra Corp Ltd
said it will buy undersea cable firm, Pacnet Ltd, from
its private equity owners for $697 million, paying less than
analysts expected while boosting its Asia presence dramatically.
The deal gives Australia's largest telecom company instant
revenue from Internet service carriers using Hong Kong and
Singapore-based Pacnet's 28,000-mile submarine network, the
world's biggest. Pacnet cables stretch from China to the rest of
Asia and across the Pacific to California.
It also gives Telstra exposure to China's growing network
management industry as more companies use cloud computing, and
more office workers access company email and servers remotely.
Pacnet says its Pacnet Business Solutions joint venture is the
only foreign firm licenced to sell those services in China.
The selling price was markedly cheaper than the roughly $1
billion many analysts had expected. Pacnet's owners, Ashmore
Investment Management Ltd, Spinnaker Capital Ltd and Clearwater
Capital Partners, have been trying to cash out of their
investment for several years, according to Australian media.
"We're... interested for our existing customers in that move
into China to see what we can do to provide a more integrated
set of services," Brendon Riley, Telstra Group Executive of
Global Enterprise and Services, told a teleconference.
In August, Telstra surprised investors by saying it would
buy back A$1 billion ($810 million) of its shares and lift
dividends, partly because of a cash windfall from selling its
stakes in Hong Kong mobile business CSL and directories business
Sensis.
It said then that it still had a war chest of funds to buy
companies which would help it grow in Asia. The Pacnet deal
gives Telstra new Asian multinational companies as customers
while bringing high-end data services from Australia to Asia, it
said on Tuesday.
Pacnet's owners could not immediately be reached for
comment. In a statement, Pacnet Chief Executive Officer Carl
Grivner said the deal would give his company the backing to
speed up its growth in Asia.
In Sydney Telstra shares closed down 0.7 percent at A$5.96
while the broader market fell 1 percent.
($1 = A$1.2346)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Swati Pandey; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)