HONG KONG Jan 11 The planned sale of
Pacnet Ltd has stalled after the auction for the undersea cable
operator resulted in lower-than-expected bids, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Pacnet, which is owned by groups including Ashmore
Investment Management and Clearwater Capital Partners, had put
itself for sale last year after its IPO plans were hit by choppy
markets. The company, which sources say has an enterprise value
of about $1 billion, had appointed Credit Suisse and
Goldman Sachs to advise on the sale.
Negotiations are continuing with some potential suitors and
a deal could still be reached, a separate source said. Pacnet
declined to comment.
Ashmore, Clearwater and Spinnaker Capital Ltd jointly own a
substantial majority of Pacnet and depending on the final offer,
they would decide either to exit the company completely or
partially, the sources said. The sources were not authorised to
speak to the media.
Pacnet has been battling intense competition and falling
prices, and Moody's Investor Service warned that the company may
be forced to operate at a higher-than-expected level of leverage
over the immediate term.
When bids were submitted in late November, the vendors were
looking for an enterprise value of about $1 billion, sources
told Reuters.
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Clearwater declined comment, Ashmore did not respond to an
email seeking comment, while Spinnaker could not be reached for
an immediate comment.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Ken
Wills)