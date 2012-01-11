* Negotiations still own, deal could still be reached -
source
* Pacnet could have an 2011 EBITDA of about $80 mln -
Moody's
* Pacnet still aims to list on stock exchange - source
(Adds details, background, analyst comment)
By Denny Thomas and Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, Jan 11 The planned sale of
Pacnet Ltd has stalled after the auction for the undersea cable
operator resulted in lower-than-expected bids, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Pacnet, which is owned by groups including Ashmore
Investment Management and Clearwater Capital Partners, had put
itself up for sale last year after its IPO plans were hit by
choppy markets.
The company, which sources say has an enterprise value of
about $1 billion, had appointed Credit Suisse and
Goldman Sachs to advise on the sale.
Negotiations are continuing with some potential suitors and
a deal could still be reached, a separate source said. Pacnet
declined to comment.
Ashmore, Clearwater and Spinnaker Capital Ltd jointly own a
substantial majority of Pacnet and depending on the final offer,
they would decide either to exit the company completely or
partially, the sources said. The sources were not authorised to
speak to the media.
The names of potential suitors were not immediately known.
Pacnet has been battling intense competition and falling
prices, and Moody's Investor Service warned that the company may
be forced to operate at a higher-than-expected level of leverage
over the immediate term.
When bids were submitted in late November, the vendors were
looking for an enterprise value of about $1 billion, sources
told Reuters.
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Clearwater declined comment, Ashmore did not respond to an
email seeking comment, while Spinnaker could not be reached for
an immediate comment.
Moody's ratings agency said late last year it expected
Pacnet to achieve earnings before interest, tax, amortisation
and depreciation (EBITDA) of about $80 million in 2011. As of
September, Pacnet had an EBITDA of $58 million, Moody's said.
One source said that such companies are typically sold for
about 6-8 times EBITDA, valuing Pacnet at about $640 million.
In Hong Kong, it competes with companies such as Hutchison
Whampoa, PCCW and i-Cable Communications
in providing services such as broadband, fixed line
connections to companies.
CLOUD COMPUTING
"Pacnet has a comprehensive infrastructure, especially in
linking Hong Kong, Sinagapore and Australia. So (telecom)
providers that want to be in these markets to provide end-to-end
connectivity in these areas, will be interested in Pacnet," Ryan
Tay, a research manager of IDC in Singapore.
Pacnet had tried to list over the past few years, but
plans were postponed due to unfavourable market conditions. The
company will ultimately aim for a listing, though no timeframe
has been set, sources said.
In 2010, it raised $300 million through a bond offering,
which helped fund the building of data centres in Asia.
Privately held Pacnet was formed in January 2008 by the
merger of Asia Netcom in Hong Kong and Pacific Internet in
Singapore. It owns over 46,420 km of submarine cable
infrastructure across Asia and the Pacific Ocean, including
cables connecting countries throughout Asia and the United
States.
Pacnet, headquartered both in Hong Kong and Singapore, has
been expanding its capabilities to tap cloud computing by
building data centres in Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia to
connect with its regional undersea cables.
Cloud computing is a fast-growing field where data and
processes are hosted remotely rather than on individual
computers.
"I think cloud is definitely part of their strategy going
forward," Tay said.
"The main focus (for IT managers) is to reduce capex. That
is why this is a good time for cloud computing to take off
because it is based on a pay-as-you-use model, so this is very
attractive to business, especially SMEs (small and medium
enterprises).
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Ken
Wills)