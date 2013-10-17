Oct 17 Pactera Technology International Ltd
, China's largest technology outsourcing company, agreed
to be taken private by a consortium led by Blackstone Group LP
for $625 million, after a month of wrangling over the
sale price.
Pactera agreed to an offer price of $7.30 per American
depositary share (ADS), an 11.6 percent premium to the stock's
$6.54 closing price on Wednesday.
The buyers, which include Pactera's management, initially
offered $7.50 per ADS in May but cut that to $7.00 last month,
citing the company's weakening financial performance.
Pactera gave no reason for the latest price revision.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets Asia
Limited and HSBC Bank USA will provide debt financing for the
deal.
Beijing-based Pactera, formed last year through a merger of
HiSoft Technology International Ltd and VanceInfo Technologies
Inc, offers technology outsourcing and consulting services to
companies across the world.