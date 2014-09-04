BRIEF-Grupo LALA says Q1 net sales were 14.8 billion pesos (April 24)
* Q1 net sales 14.8 billion pesos versus 12.5 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, Sept 4 Irish gambling firm Paddy Power has named Andy McCue, the head of its UK and Ireland retail operations, as its new chief executive.
McCue, who been with the company for eight years, will replace Patrick Kennedy, who is stepping down at the end of the year. He currently oversees 3,000 staff and 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) of turnover in retail and telephone operations.
Paddy Power Chairman Nigel Northridge credited McCue with "driving the company's regulatory agenda" and described him as a key member of the company's management committee.
Kennedy announced in May that he would step down after nearly 10 years in the role.
(1 US dollar = 0.7607 euro) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Honda Motor, which plans to release an electric vehicle in the chinese market next year, is expected to produce it locally - Nikkei