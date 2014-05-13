DUBLIN May 13 Ireland-based bookmaker Paddy
Power kicked off a search for a new chief executive on
Tuesday after Patrick Kennedy said he would step down in 2015
following nearly ten years in the role.
"I have always had a personal view that after ten years at
the helm, change is good, both for the business and the
individual," Kennedy said in a statement.
William Hill, Britain's largest bookmaker, is also
looking for a new CEO as the current occupant is to retire by
the end of next year.
Paddy Power, used to posting stellar profit growth, said
punter-friendly results in March had resulted in its two worst
weekends ever for football profitability and would unfavourably
affect its first-half results.
Profit growth at the Dublin-based group slowed last year and
its shares fell 4.6 percent on Tuesday.
"Given the group's very impressive track record under his
(Kennedy's) tenure, this is likely to lead to a period of
uncertainty for investors," Davy Stockbrokers said in a note.
For the full year, Paddy Power expects the impact to be
largely offset by positive sales growth, the recycling of
winnings by customers and the later-than-expected introduction
of an Irish online and phone betting tax.
The amount of money staked by customers has risen 15 percent
in the year to date and total revenue was 5 percent higher,
before a busy period that includes the soccer World Cup in June,
when activity traditionally rises significantly.
(Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Mark Potter)