* Operating profit 60.1 mln euros vs 75.4 mln year ago
* Sports results better in H2, revenue up 45 pct so far
* Expects mid-teen percentage EPS growth
DUBLIN, Aug 28 Paddy Power's operating
profit fell sharply in the first half of the year after a run of
unfavourable sports results, but the Irish gambling company said
a second-half rebound should deliver full-year earnings growth.
Paddy Power, which has more than doubled its annual profits
since 2009 on an overseas expansion and a strong performance
online, leads the industry in smartphone and tablet betting.
Its operating profit fell 20 percent to 60.1 million euros
($79.4 million), or 14 percent on a constant-currency basis,
after warning earlier this year of a "horrific run of sports
results".
"There has been an extraordinary run of results. We always
say to people that the run of results can go against bookies.
Every separate event is a new coin toss," Chief Financial
Officer Cormac McCarthy told Reuters.
"The top line is powering ahead. We have seen a very strong
return to more normalised sports results. That gives us a lot of
confidence in the long run that our margins are fine," McCarthy
added, pointing to a 17 percent rise in the amount staked by
customers and a 32 percent jump in its online customer base.
Paddy Power shares dipped 1 percent to 49.2 euros by 0755
GMT, down from a high of 70 euros in April 2013. The stock has
yet to recover since profit growth stalled suddenly last year
following years of rapid expansion.
The company, which increased its interim dividend by 11
percent, said it expected mid-teen percentage growth in earnings
per share (EPS) for the full year, with revenue up 45 percent so
far in the second half compared to 7 percent in the first.
That was helped by favourable results in the final stages of
the soccer World Cup - the industry's largest event - which
McCarthy said exceeded expectations, echoing positive comments
from Ladbrokes and William Hill.
Paddy Power said it accepted bets worth 198 million euros
during the tournament - up 130 percent on the last World Cup in
2010 - while 20 percent of its 795,000 new online customers were
acquired during the four-week tournament.
While the Dublin-based firm fast-growing Australian business
continued to perform strongly, it pushed out its expectation for
its Italian business to turn a profit by a year to 2016
following its launch two years ago.
"Frankly the market is not growing as fast as we'd like or
expected. Our business is doing everything we expected it to do
but the Italian economy is obviously hurting," McCarthy said.
Paddy Power, which had no debt and net cash of 244 million
euros at the end of June, said it would recommence a share
buyback, with the timing and amount to be purchased dependent on
its pipeline of development opportunities.
