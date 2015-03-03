* FY operating profit rises to record 163.8 million euros
* Shareholder return equivalent to over 10 pct of market cap
* Shares up over 8 percent to all-time high
(Adds CFO interview, share price, analyst comment)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, March 3 Paddy Power will return
392 million euros ($439 million) to shareholders after the Irish
gambling company could not find any compelling acquisitions to
spend its cash on following a year of record profit growth.
The move to hand shareholders back 8 euros a share, on top
of a 13 percent increase in full-year dividends, pushed shares 8
percent higher and comes after Chief Executive Andy McCue took
over in January following Patrick Kennedy's ten years in charge.
The cash return is equivalent to more than 10 percent of the
market value of the bookmaker and moves it from a net cash
position to one of net debt of around one times earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
"All we're saying is that right now, nothing looks better
than our organic strategy. That may change," Chief Financial
Officer Cormac McCarthy told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"Giving back money to shareholders and taking on very modest
debt doesn't mean we've no flexibility. We could gear up to
three times, we're only gearing up to between zero and one times
and that debt will pay down very quickly if we want it to."
One of the best performing stocks in Europe over the last
five months, Paddy Power shares were 8.65 percent higher at an
all-time high of 72.9 euros by 0850 GMT.
McCue, the former head of Paddy Power's UK and Irish retail
operations, said a business reorganisation would include a
moderation in headcount growth, with economies of scale set to
fund increased in-house product development.
Some secondary products including Paddy Power In-Play, a
betting product it sought to roll out on Facebook, have been
discontinued.
Paddy Power will also review its Italian business, which is
seeing slower than expected growth. Asked if the company was
committed to Italy which it entered in 2012, McCarthy said it
would take "a good hard look".
Paddy Power, which has more than doubled annual profit since
2009 through overseas expansion and a stronger online
performance than rivals, said its operating profit rose 19
percent to 163.8 million euros last year.
That was ahead of the 162.3 million forecast by analysts
and, like British rival William Hill, represented record
profit growth, helped by last year's soccer World Cup -- the
industry's largest event.
McCue said 2015 had started well, with sportsbook stakes up
18 percent online and 8 percent year-on-year in shops.
"McCue has outlined his strategy, and at first look we like
what he is saying," said Goodbody Stockbrokers' Gavin Kelleher.
($1 = 0.8924 euros)
