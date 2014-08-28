(Corrects operating profit fall to 14 pct from 7 pct in
DUBLIN Aug 28 Ireland-based bookmaker Paddy
Power's operating profit fell 14 percent to 60.1 million
euros ($79.4 million) on a constant currency basis in the first
half of the year after it was hit by a run of unfavourable
sports results.
Paddy Power has more than doubled its annual profits since
2009 on expansion overseas and a strong performance online where
it leads the industry in betting via smartphones and tablets.
The Dublin-based firm, which saw revenue rise 7 percent in
the period and increased its interim dividend by 11 percent,
said on Thursday the second half had started well after a
successful soccer World Cup, with a rebound in sports results.
It expects mid-teen percentage growth in earnings per share
(EPS) for the full year, despite an 11 million euro headwind
from product fees, new taxes and currency translation.
