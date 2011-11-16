* Total gross win for period to mid-Nov up 12 pct
* Sports book amounts staked rises 13 pct, Australia surges
DUBLIN, NOV 16 - Irish bookmaker Paddy Power
raised its outlook for full-year earnings growth
following a strong performance in its main online betting
business since June.
The company said on Wednesday it expected full-year earnings
per share to rise by 15 to 20 percent year-on-year.
In August it had said that analysts' forecasts for full-year
adjusted EPS of 1.93 euros, a 14 percent increase, sounded
right.
Paddy Power's digital operations have long made up for weak
conditions in Irish betting shops and it made almost as much
profit through its website and mobile phone applications alone
in the six months to June 30 as it did overall in the first half
of 2010.
Paddy Power said its gross win -- winnings before expenses
-- grew by 12 percent year-on-year in the period July 1 to Nov.
14 while the amount staked by punters rose by 13 percent, with
growth accelerating in particular in its Australian operations.
The group also acquired games developer CT Networks Limited
('Cayetano'), a Bulgarian company headquartered in the Isle of
Man that develops a range of games for the online and mobile
gaming markets.
It said the price was capped and that the majority of the
maximum consideration was payable subject to performance over
the next few years.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Erica Billingham)