DUBLIN, NOV 16 - Irish bookmaker Paddy Power raised its outlook for full-year earnings growth following a strong performance in its main online betting business since June.

The company said on Wednesday it expected full-year earnings per share to rise by 15 to 20 percent year-on-year.

In August it had said that analysts' forecasts for full-year adjusted EPS of 1.93 euros, a 14 percent increase, sounded right.

Paddy Power's digital operations have long made up for weak conditions in Irish betting shops and it made almost as much profit through its website and mobile phone applications alone in the six months to June 30 as it did overall in the first half of 2010.

Paddy Power said its gross win -- winnings before expenses -- grew by 12 percent year-on-year in the period July 1 to Nov. 14 while the amount staked by punters rose by 13 percent, with growth accelerating in particular in its Australian operations.

The group also acquired games developer CT Networks Limited ('Cayetano'), a Bulgarian company headquartered in the Isle of Man that develops a range of games for the online and mobile gaming markets.

It said the price was capped and that the majority of the maximum consideration was payable subject to performance over the next few years. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Erica Billingham)