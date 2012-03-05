* FY EPS incease by 26 pct to 212.3 euro cents

* Wants to enter biggest market in Europe by June

* Trading satisfactory in first two months of 2012

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, March 5 Irish bookmaker Paddy Power Plc posted a forecast-beating rise in earnings in 2011 thanks to its fast-growing online business, which it plans to expand into Italy later this year.

The bookmaker made almost as much profit online last year as it did in its entire business in 2010. A 50 percent rise in customers in the UK - its largest online market - pushed operating profit from website and mobile phone applications 26 percent higher year-on-year.

Betting shops in Ireland now account for less than 10 percent of Paddy Power's profit thanks also to entry into markets such as Australia, France and Canada, and the group said it hoped to set up in Italy under its own brand before June's European soccer championships.

"Italy is overall the largest (betting market) in Europe when you combine online and retail and it's actually relatively small at this point in terms of an online market," Paddy Power Finance Director Jack Massey told Reuters in a telephone interview. "We feel there's good potential to flow into the online market from retail."

As a proportion of the total gambling market, Paddy Power said that only four percent of Italians bet online compared to 19 percent in the UK.

Massey said the setting up of the www.paddypower.it brand, which will involve a team based in Rome supported from Dublin, will require upfront investment of around 6 million euro and will likely remain loss making in 2013 before moving into profitability.

He added that Paddy Power continued to look at regulatory progress in the United States, where the Department of Justice last year effectively gave the green light for states to legalise online gambling, though not on sporting contests.

With rival William Hill Plc also looking to ramp up its international expansion after announcing plans to buy three sports betting businesses in the United States last year, Paddy Power remained cautious on any near-term progress.

"The (Department of Justice) decision in theory allows states to do interstate poker and it looks like some of them are keen to do that but there's been a lot of false dawns and it's not fundamental to our next year or year after," Massey said.

"SHEER NUMBER OF OPPORTUNITIES"

Paddy Power's full-year adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 26 percent year-on-year to 212.3 euro cents, ahead of the 15 to 20 percent range it guided in November as sports results went against punters towards the end of the year.

That was also significantly higher than the 202 euro cents forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters and with analysts seeing EPS rising to 224 euro cents this year, Paddy Power said early trading had been satisfactory, with net revenue up by 16 percent year-on-year.

Bookmakers traditionally benefit from gamblers betting en masse during large, one-off sporting events and Massey said that the summer Olympics could contribute up to 0.5 percent to group turnover this year with the European soccer championships likely to add around twice that.

Paddy Power, known for its fun and at times controversial advertising campaigns, also uses such events to gain new customers and said on Monday that 49 percent of its 1.1 million online customers were now transacting through the fast-growing mobile phone betting market.

Shares in the group, which have risen by more than 50 percent in the last year, were 0.3 percent higher at 45.1 euros by 1055 GMT.

"While the focus this morning is likely to be on the numbers, it is the sheer number of material growth opportunities still open to the group that really stands out in this announcement," said Davy Stockbrokers' analyst David Jennings.