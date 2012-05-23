* Cormac McCarthy quit as head of RBS's Irish unit last year
* Replaces Massey who has new role as director of finance
* Shares down 1.3 percent
LONDON, MAY 23 - Irish bookmaker Paddy Power
appointed former Ulster Bank chief executive Cormac McCarthy as
chief financial officer on Wednesday, replacing Jack Massey who
has moved to a new role as director of finance.
McCarthy, 49, who quit as the head of Royal Bank of
Scotland's Irish unit last year after spending 10 years
at the helm, joined Paddy Power's board last August as a
non-executive director.
He had also been deputy chief executive at RBS's UK Retail
division before following a raft of Irish banking executives in
stepping down following a property crash that made Ireland one
of the biggest casualties of the banking crisis in 2008.
Paddy Power said last week revenue for the year to date had
risen 28 percent and it had began to speed up expansion
throughout the business following its launch into the Italian
online market this week.
The company has entered betting markets in Australia, Canada
and France, and acquired a games developer in Bulgaria. It also
has a team in San Francisco keeping a close eye on the legality
of online gambling in the United States.
Paddy Power shares were down 1.3 percent at 1025 GMT, with
the broader market in Dublin down 1.8 percent.