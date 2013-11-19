* Champions League soccer, Australian horse racing hit book
* Sees low to mid single digit percentage op profit growth
* Expects currency translation to take 3 percent off profit
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Nov 19 Bookmaker Paddy Power
expects full year operating profit to be about 11
million euros ($15 million) lower than it forecast three months
ago after unfavourable soccer and horse racing results.
The Dublin-based group, which has posted stellar top-line
profit growth in recent years, said results had gone against it
since July, particularly at the Australian Spring Horse Racing
Carnival and Champions League soccer.
"We now expect low to mid single digit percentage operating
profit growth in 2013 in constant currency, before currency
translation headwinds of 3 percent," Paddy Power said in a
trading update covering the period July 1 to Nov. 17.
"This is approximately 11 million euros lower than the
mid-point of our guidance at the time of our interim results."
Last week British rival Ladbrokes responded to
speculation it could be forced to cut estimates for the second
time in three months on adverse sports results, insisting it was
on track to hit analysts' forecasts.
Paddy Power reported an operating profit increase of 12
percent to 75.4 million euros in the first half of the year with
the group's market-leading online division driving revenues up
22 percent.
It said on Tuesday that online sports turnover, excluding
its growing Australian business, rose 15 percent compared to the
same period to mid-November last year, with Australian online up
26 percent and retail up 5 percent.
Paddy Power has been quicker than competitors at reacting to
customers moving online and makes more than 75 percent of its
profit through Internet betting. It said on Tuesday that
competition in the UK online market continues to strengthen.
The betting group, which has expanded into France and Canada
through partnerships, launched its brand last year in Italy and
said it has maintained an estimated 8 to 9 percent share of the
online sports betting market there.