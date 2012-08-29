* Profit before tax up 21 pct at 68.7 mln euros
* Captures 4 pct share of online Italian market since launch
* Will continue to invest at increased rate for expansion
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Aug 29 Irish bookmaker Paddy Power
reported a 29 percent increase in first half
revenue compared to the same period last year after promoting
its brand heavily during the Euro 2012 soccer tournament and
seeing further growth online.
Gamblers flock to the bookmakers for big soccer events and
like British rivals William Hill and Betfair
Paddy Power said it got a boost from Euro 2012, taking 78
million euros in bets during the three weeks of matches.
Together with accelerated growth online and a strong
performance in Australia, it helped push overall revenue to
311.2 million euros, up from 242 million euros a year ago and
more than the 285 million taken during the whole of 2009.
"We strongly promoted our brand, products and 'money-back
specials' during Euro 2012. This contributed to a 50 percent
increase in online customer acquisition for the half year,"
Chief Executive Patrick Kennedy said in a statement.
"With our online and Retail divisions both continuing to
deliver substantial growth and our expansion plans progressing,
we are confident in the group's prospects for the rest of the
year and beyond."
The bookmaker, which last year made more than three quarters
of its profit online, saw its profit before tax rise 21 percent
to 68.7 million euros, tempered slightly by the 6.3 million
spent on four new online ventures, including a launch into the
Italian online market.
Paddy Power, which has also entered betting markets in
Australia, France and Canada in recent years, said it had
achieved a 4 percent share of the online Italian sports betting
market since May and would continue to invest at an increased
rate for expansion.
The Dublin-based group has been more adept than larger
rivals at reacting to the move by punters online, particularly
through mobile phone and tablet computer applications, and
British rival Ladbrokes vowed earlier this month to fix
its ailing digital operations.