DUBLIN Oct 11 Irish bookmaker Paddy Power
is hiring 800 more staff at its Dublin headquarters over
the next few years to support its international online
expansion, the company said on Thursday in a boost to the
struggling local jobs market.
Ireland's largest bookmaker, which saw its revenue grow by
29 percent in the first half of this year, said it had filled
close to a quarter of the positions since April and that its
Irish operations would employ almost 2,800 by the end of 2015.
The new jobs, in areas such as quantitative research, risk
management and e-commerce, will make the company one of
Ireland's largest technology employers at a time when
unemployment is at a crisis-high of just under 15 percent.
"Paddy Power's announcement shows how Irish companies can
embrace change and respond to new opportunities. I commend the
Company on its commitment to Ireland and in particular its
commitment to retaining and developing Irish graduates," Irish
Prime Minister Enda Kenny said in a statement.
Paddy Power, which has increased its presence in Britain as
well as Australia, Canada and France in recent years, entered
the Italian market this year and has staff in the U.S. preparing
for the opening of the online market there.
The announcement comes just days after Irish food company
Kerry Group, another of the Irish stock exchange's
largest companies, said it would hire 900 workers for a new food
technology centre to be built in Ireland.