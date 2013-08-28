BRIEF-Ford says investing $4.5 bln & introducing 13 new electric vehicles globally in next 5 years
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
DUBLIN Aug 28 Paddy Power PLC : * H1 net revenue up 22 percent in fx terms, includling 29 percent online with
revenue growth in every division * H1 profit before tax up 12 percent to 77 million euros, and diluted EPS up 13
percent to 137.1 cent * H2 started very well with sportsbook stakes up 25 percent y/y in online, 4
percent in retail * Set to achieve low to mid double digit FY op profit growth despite very poor
recent sports results
April 10 Brother Enterprises Holding Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 div on April 14 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9D7lH6 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)