DUBLIN Nov 18 Paddy Power Plc said it
expects mid- to high-teens percentage earnings per share (EPS)
growth this year, up a touch on its prior forecast as sports
results rebounded as expected in the second half of the year.
The Irish gambling company saw operating profit fall sharply
in the first half on what it described as a "horrific run of
sports results" but said that things had already improved by
August and that it expected mid-teen percentage EPS growth.
Revenues since the end of June were up 38 percent year on
year compared to growth of 7 percent in the first half, the
bookmaker said in a trading statement on Tuesday, citing good
top-line growth and favourable sports results.
The growth was driven by a 42 percent rise in online revenue
and a 14 percent rise in its retail division as it opened 73
shops mostly in Britain so far this year to bring its presence
on the Irish and British high streets to 562 outlets.
Paddy Power, which has more than doubled its annual profits
since 2009 through overseas expansion and a stronger online
performance than its rivals, said 58 percent of its online
revenue came from smartphone and tablet betting in the second
half of the year.
