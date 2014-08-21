LA PAZ Aug 21 Argentina-based Pan American
Energy has agreed to accept less than 30 percent of the $1.49
billion it demanded from Bolivia as compensation for the 2009
nationalization of a subsidiary, the Andean nation's state
attorney general said on Thursday.
Bolivia's government seized control of natural gas producer
Chaco from Pan American in January 2009 after talks over a share
transfer broke down.
Chaco is currently a unit of Bolivian state-owned firm YPFB.
Before it was expropriated, YPFB held 49 percent of the firm.
"After a long process of negotiations with the company,
finally on Tuesday, Aug. 19 we reached a definitive agreement,"
Attorney General Hector Arce said.
Pan American Energy is controlled by BP Plc, while
Argentina's Bridas Holdings, which counts state-run Chinese oil
firm oil firm CNOOC as an investor, holds a minority
stake.
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos,; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by
Paul Simao)