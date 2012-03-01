(Removes reference to Shan as PAG founder in paragraph 2)
* Weijian Shan, CEO of PAG, appointed chairman of Bicon
board
* PAG investment to be used for acquisitions and R&D complex
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Feb 28 Private equity fund PAG
Asia Capital has invested $250 million in unlisted Bicon
Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd to become its largest investor, a
unit of the Chinese pharmaceuticals company said on Tuesday.
Weijian Shan, a former TPG Capital dealmaker and chief
executive of PAG, has been appointed chairman of the
eight-member board of Bicon Pharmaceutical, which includes
representatives from China Everbright Holdings and Sequoia
Capital.
Bicon is a wholly foreign owned company that makes, sells
and distributes pharmaceutical ingredients, modern Chinese
medicines, generic drugs, bio-pharmaceuticals and vaccines.
PAG's investment will be used for acquisitions and to fund a
complex for research and development and manufacturing.
The company has been expanding to meet rising internal
demand for medicines in China, according to a source familiar
with the matter. The company has completed a number of
acquisitions including that of Jiangsu Kangbao Pharmaceuticals
Company Ltd and has made a strategic investment in Kaifeng
Pharmaceutical (Group) Company Ltd.
In 2011, Bicon started construction of an integrated
pharmaceutical complex in Jiangsu Province.
The complex is planned to cover around 106 hectares, with
pharmaceutical production facilities, a packaging and printing
plant, an R&D and office centre, a logistics centre and a
technical institute.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Matt Driskill)