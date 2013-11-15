HONG KONG/TOKYO Nov 15 Japan-based Secured
Capital, the real estate unit of private equity firm PAG, said
on Friday it has raised about $1.5 billion for investments in
Asia, which it plans to primarily deploy in distressed real
estate and debt opportunities in Japan.
The fund could also invest across the region and has already
completed 11 deals in Japan, Australia and South Korea for a
total value of $1.8 billion, since it began raising the fund in
late 2011.
Secured Capital is one of the most active real estate funds
operating in Japan. In August, Secured Capital partnered with
other investors to buy a prominent Tokyo office building for $1
billion, one of the largest property deals this year.
The fundraising was completed as investors have become
bullish on the recovery of Japan's property markets. Thanks to
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to end the nation's long battle
with deflation, Japan's land prices have been falling at the
slowest pace since the global financial crisis.
Founded in 1997, Secured Capital has more than $9 billion of
real estate assets under management. In March 2011, Secured
Capital merged with alternative investment firm PAG, which is
led by former TPG Capital dealmaker Weijian Shan.