Aug 11 Recruitment firm PageGroup Plc
said it was uncertain what impact Britain's decision to leave
the European Union is having on its employment markets although
it had already seen some fall-off in demand in the lead-up to
the vote.
Reporting a 12 percent increase in its first-half operating
profit to 47.1 million pounds ($61.1 million), PageGroup said it
had already cut costs by reducing its UK headcount by 3 percent
in the first half as some employers in the higher-salary end of
the market suspended hiring plans before the referendum.
It said revenue in the UK, which accounts for some 25
percent of the group's business increased 1.6 percent to 167
million pounds in the first six months, as clients continued to
hire at the lower salary levels. But trading at its Michael Page
division handling higher paid appointments caused 1.3 percent
slip in UK gross profits, to 74.8 million pounds.
"There is clearly an increased degree of uncertainty in the
UK following the outcome of the EU Referendum, but it is too
early to say how the result will impact our results going
forward," the company said in its statement.
Shares in PageGroup were down 0.7 percent at 348 pence by
1400 GMT.
Businesses typically tend to hire temporary staff rather
than take on more permanent employees in times of uncertainty.
This has also driven demand from companies for high-powered
troubleshooters to help them navigate through uncertain times.
Recruiters such as PageGroup, Hays Plc, Robert
Walters Plc and SThree Plc are often seen as a
gauge of the economy because people tend to switch jobs more
frequently when confidence levels rise.
Since the vote SThree has also said that the UK market saw
the uncertainty ahead of the referendum impacting client hiring,
while Robert Walters has also said that the UK market has seen
some impact.
PageGroup's share of profits from permanent placements had
dipped to 76 percent in the first half this year from 78 percent
last year.
However, PageGroup pointed to its performance in the 2009
financial downturn when it made an operating profit of 10
million pounds despite gross profits falling by 37 percent.
"We have a proven track record of being able to manage our
headcount and costs effectively throughout the economic cycle,
and it should be noted that the UK is a more resilient market
due to its size and maturity," the company said on Thursday.
PageGroup reported a gross profit of 299.2 million pounds
($389.47 million) in the half-year ended June 30, up from 280.9
million pounds last year, while its pretax profit rose 16
percent to 46.9 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7707 pounds)
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Alexandra Hudson, Greg Mahlich)