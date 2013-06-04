* Cerberus' Mayer says Pages Jaunes is long-term investment
* Wyser-Pratte seeks to rally shareholders at AGM
By Matthieu Protard and Christian Plumb
PARIS, June 4 French phone directories company
Pages Jaunes' debts must urgently be cut but are not at
a crisis level, key shareholder Cerberus Capital said a day
before an investor showdown.
Cerberus, which owns 18.5 percent of Pages Jaunes, is
expected to come under fire from activist investor Guy
Wyser-Pratte on Wednesday at its annual shareholder meeting. The
directories company has struggled with an outsized debt burden
since a 2006 private equity buyout.
While Cerberus's Co-head of Global Private Equity Steven
Mayer agreed the 1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion) debt had to be
dealt with, he said the company had time to mull its options.
"We'll support the management team and the board in their
efforts to deleverage at some time in the future," he said.
"There's a sense of urgency of course, but we don't see any
near-term pressure or crisis."
Wyser-Pratte's proposal of two independent directors was
rebuffed by the company last month, but he is still expected to
seek to rally shareholders against Cerberus.
The private equity group, named after the mythical
many-headed dog that guards the gates of the underworld, became
Pages Jaunes' biggest shareholder through the conversion into
Pages Jaunes shares of loans to its parent company Mediannuaire,
as part of a broader restructuring of the holding company's
debt, also held by Goldman Sachs Group and private equity
firm KKR & Co.
Wyser-Pratte, who holds 0.85 percent of Pages Jaunes stock,
has called for its debt to be renegotiated to lower levels. The
debt is equivalent to more than quadruple its earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, compared with a
sector average of 0.99 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The challenge for the AGM tomorrow is to unite enough
minority shareholders to get the debt issue to be taken into
account by Pages Jaunes and in a way that forms a counterweight
to Cerberus, which in fact controls the whole company," said a
source close to Wyser-Pratte.
Mayer declined comment on possible ways to cut Pages Jaunes'
debt, 1.3 billion of which expires in 2015, such as a share
issue. But he played down Cerberus' potential to decide Pages
Jaunes' fate on its own.
He said Cerberus would expect input on key issues, but key
issues were up to the company's management and its wider board.
"We of course would expect to have some input as would any
meaningful shareholder, but no more or less than our minority
participation would imply," he said.
Seeking to rebuff the notion that private equity is only out
for short-term gains, he said the company's investment horizon
is generally five years or more and this case would be no
different.
"We don't have a specific timetable, but we are long-term
investors and we are looking at this as a long-term investment
as well," Mayer said.
($1 = 0.7675 euros)
(Editing by Lionel Laurent and David Holmes)