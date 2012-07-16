PARIS, July 16 Pagesjaunes said a
portion of its cash flow starting next year would go to repay
its bank debt maturing in September 2015, after its
private-equity owners announced on Saturday that they were in
restructuring talks with their lenders.
Mediannuaire, a holding company controlled by Goldman Sachs
and KKR that bought 54.7 percent of Pagesjaunes
in a leveraged buyout in 2006, is in talks to renegotiate its
debt, according to a Pagesjaunes statement on Monday.
"Following such restructuring, Mediannuaire Holding should
own circa 20 percent of the share capital of Pagesjaunes," said
the statement.
Pagesjaunes added that it believed that negotiations between
Mediannuaire Holding and its creditors "should be beneficial to
and therefore in the interest" of Pagesjaunes.
Pagesjaunes added it was still in talks with its own
lenders.
In February, Pagesjaunes decided to scrap its dividend to
conserve cash after its revenue fell in 2011.
Famous for its printed directories, Pages Jaunes has shifted
its strategy towards the Internet in recent years after it
struggled with a decline in its core business, high levels of
debt and deserting investors.