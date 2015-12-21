SAO PAULO Dec 21 Empreendimentos Pague Menos
SA, Brazil's No. 3 drugstore chain, agreed to sell a 17 percent
stake to U.S. private-equity firm General Atlantic LLC for 600
million reais ($150 million), the latest deal involving an
industry yet to feel the pinch of Brazil's steepest recession in
a quarter century.
In a Monday securities filing, Pague Menos said it will
issue 440 million reais worth of new stock that will be
subscribed by General Atlantic. General Atlantic will buy the
equivalent of 160 million reais worth of shares in Pague Menos
from the drugstore chain's shareholders.
Fortaleza-based Pague Menos is controlled by the family of
Francisco Deusmar Queiroz.
The company has 799 stores, based mainly in the northeastern
region of Brazil, and made an attempt three years to go public.
Adverse market conditions, however, derailed the plan.
(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Leslie Adler)