(Adds background on lawsuit including drugs at issue)
By Brendan Pierson
May 8 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit
filed by the city of Chicago in federal court against four
drugmakers accused of promoting painkiller addiction through
deceptive marketing, though the case will continue against
Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma LP.
The companies dismissed from the lawsuit are Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson & Johnson
, Endo Health Solutions Inc and Actavis Plc
. U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso ruled that the city's
allegations against the four companies were not specific enough.
Chicago sued the five drugmakers last June, claiming that
they overstated the benefit of so-called opioid painkillers for
treating long-term pain while downplaying the risk of addiction
and potentially fatal overdose. The lawsuit accused them of
breaking city and state consumer protection laws.
The drugs at issue include Purdue's Oxycontin, Teva's Actiq,
J&J unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Duragesic, Endo's Opana and
Actavis' Kadian, among others. All are controlled substances
under federal law.
Alonso said in Friday's order that the lawsuit failed to
identify particular instances of deceptive marketing, except for
a narrow set of claims against Purdue for information it posted
on its website in 2005 that the city said was misleading. He
therefore allowed municipal law claims to continue against
Connecticut-based Purdue.
Chicago may file amended versions of the dismissed claims
within 30 days, the judge said. If it fails to do so, the
dismissal will become final
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Alexia
Garamfalvi and Matthew Lewis)