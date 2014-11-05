BRIEF-Humanwell Healthcare Group issues 500 mln yuan 2017 1st tranche mid-term bills
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche 3+N-yr mid-term bills worth 500 million yuan, with coupon rate of 5.43 percent
Nov 5 Paion AG :
* Paion's partner Ono decides not to file for regulatory approval of Remimazolam in Japan and will return its Remimazolam rights for Japan to Paion
* Ono has decided to discontinue project on strategic reasons considering issues in pharmacokinetic features, while no adverse events of concern were observed during clinical trials
* Ono will return its license for Japan and initiate process of data and know how transfer to Paion
* Paion is exploring an alternative filing strategy in Japan
* Remimazolam is now available for licensing in Japan
* Paion expects no impact on its ongoing development programs in general anaesthesia in europe and procedural sedation in us Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
