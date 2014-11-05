Nov 5 Paion AG :

* Paion's partner Ono decides not to file for regulatory approval of Remimazolam in Japan and will return its Remimazolam rights for Japan to Paion

* Ono has decided to discontinue project on strategic reasons considering issues in pharmacokinetic features, while no adverse events of concern were observed during clinical trials

* Ono will return its license for Japan and initiate process of data and know how transfer to Paion

* Paion is exploring an alternative filing strategy in Japan

* Remimazolam is now available for licensing in Japan

* Paion expects no impact on its ongoing development programs in general anaesthesia in europe and procedural sedation in us