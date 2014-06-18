June 18 Paion AG :
* Says to issue 18.5 million shares at EUR 2.50 per share in
capital increase
with subscription rights
* Decides on increase of registered share capital from EUR 30.8
million by up
to EUR 18.5 million to up to EUR 49.3 million
* Says subscription ratio 5:3
* Says subscription period from 20 June to 4 July 2014
* Says subscription trading period from 20 June to 2 July 2014
* All new shares that are not subscribed for shall be placed
with institutional
investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering
* Says net proceeds from offering shall be used primarily for
further
development of remimazolam in the US and the EU
