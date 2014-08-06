Aug 6 Paion AG :
* Says revenues amounted to EUR 1.5 million in H1 of 2014 and
thus were EUR 0.3 million higher than in the corresponding
prior-year period
* Says incurred a net loss of EUR 3.8 million in H1, higher
than the net loss
of EUR 2.2 million recorded in the prior-year period
* Says H1 research and development expenses increased, from EUR
2.0 million in
the prior-year period to EUR 4.3 million
* Proceeds from capital increases from July 2014 enable to
conduct phase III
programmes with Remimazolam in EU and u.s.,including filing
process
* Says major goals for rest of 2014 are completion of
preparation of the phase
III programmes with Remimazolam in the u.s./europe
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage