BRIEF-Kyorin holdings likely will see 10 percent rise in group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
Nov 5 PAION AG :
* Reports consolidated financial results for the for the first nine months of 2014
* Says in first nine months 2014, revenues amounted to 1.9 million euros and were 0.4 million euros higher than in corresponding prior-year period
* Says net loss of 6.3 million euros was incurred in first nine months of 2014, exceeding net loss of 3.5 million euros in prior-year period
* Says in 2014, revenues will presumably amount to 3.5 million euros
* Says high single-digit to low double-digit million loss is expected for 2014
* Says as of Sept. 30 had cash and cash equivalents of 62.9 million euros, sufficient funds to conduct planned phase III programmes with Remimazolam
* Says major goals for rest of 2014 are completion of preparation of phase III programmes with Remimazolam in U.S. and continuation of preparations in Europe
* Says research and development expenses rose from 3.2 million euros in prior-year period to 6.9 million euros in first nine months of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
