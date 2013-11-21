PARIS Nov 21 French private equity firm PAI
Partners confirmed on Thursday it has sold a 9 percent stake in
IT services firm Atos for 545 million euros ($732
million).
PAI said the 8.9 million shares were sold at 61.25 euros
apiece, at the bottom of a range of 61.25-61.50 euros, and
representing a 4.8 percent discount from Atos's closing price of
64.33 euros on Wednesday.
Morgan Stanley acted as bookrunner on the placement,
according to traders.
PAI said it will retain a stake of more than 10 percent in
Atos following the placement.
Atos shares were down 4.2 percent, at 61.63 euros, on
Thursday morning. Despite the day's drop, the stock is still up
17 percent in 2013.
