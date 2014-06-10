Dubai bank Emirates NBD Q1 net profit rises 4 pct
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
June 10 PAI Partners:
* Enters into exclusive discussions to acquire DomusVi
* PAI would hold a majority stake alongside Yves Journel, who would re-invest in the new capital structure through the intermediary of DV Holding, and the management team
* Completion of the transaction is subject to consultation with DomusVi's Works council and satisfactory clearance from relevant competition and regulatory authorities
BEIJING, April 19 China is set to allow some mid-sized banks to issue asset-backed securities (ABS) with bad loans as underlying assets this year, providing them with a new channel to offload troubled debt, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.