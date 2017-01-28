ISLAMABAD Jan 28 Pakistani poet and activist
Salman Haider who went missing from the capital Islamabad
earlier this month, just days after four other human rights
campaigners disappeared, has been found, local media reported on
Saturday.
The five missing liberal activists, some of whom have posted
blogs criticising the political influence of the military and
speaking up for the rights of religious minorities, had each
gone missing separately since Jan. 4.
Police sources told Geo News channel that Haider, who
disappeared on Jan. 6, was found late on Friday night.
"Police sources have confirmed that he has been returned and
also that his physical condition is okay," Geo News reported on
Saturday, but giving no further details on how Haider was found.
"Police say he was returned to Islamabad last night."
Haider's family could not be immediately reached for
confirmation. There was no word on the whereabouts of the four
other missing activists.
It is not known how the five activists went missing, but
some rights groups and newspapers have asked whether state or
military agencies were in any way involved.
The Interior Ministry has repeatedly said it is doing all it
can to recover the missing men.
Shortly after the activists disappearances, blasphemy
allegations against them appeared on social media and in a
complaint to police.
Friends, family and supporters of all five men deny they
have blasphemed, and have denounced the campaign to press that
charge, which could endanger their lives were they to reappear.
In Pakistan, conviction under the blasphemy laws can carry a
mandatory death sentence.
Haider has written columns for a popular English-language
newspaper and taught at the Fatima Jinnah Women's University in
the city of Rawalpindi, some 15km from capital Islamabad.
Last year, Haider wrote a poem about human rights abuses in
Pakistan's restive Baluchistan province, including a line about
his friends' friends disappearing. He queried whether his
friends, or even he himself, will be next to suffer such a fate.
Two of the missing activists, Waqas Goraya and Aasim Saeed,
live in the Netherlands and Singapore. Their relatives said they
were taken on Jan. 4 while visiting Pakistan. The fourth
activist, Ahmed Raza Naseer, suffers from polio.
A fifth Pakistani social activist, Samar Abbas, went missing
from the capital Islamabad on Jan. 11.
(Reporting by Saad Sayeed and Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Writing by
Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Tom Hogue)