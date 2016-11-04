(Corrects to say Gula did appear in court on Friday)
By Jibran Ahmad
PESHAWAR, Pakistan Nov 4 A Pakistani judge on
Friday ordered the deportation of Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed
"Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a
symbol of her country's wars, after finding her guilty of
illegally obtaining a Pakistani identity card.
Gula, now in her 40s, also was sentenced to 15 days in jail
and fined 100,000 rupees ($955.11).
She had been living in Pakistan's northwestern city of
Peshawar for years with her husband and children. Her family has
said her husband died a few years ago.
It was not immediately clear when Gula would be freed or
deported, as she has already spent 10 days in jail, said an
official at the Afghan consulate in Peshawar.
"She may spend five or four more days in Pakistan as a
prisoner but we had made a special request to the Pakistani
authorities to allow her to return Afghanistan either today,
Friday, or Saturday," he said on condition of anonymity.
Judge Farah Jamshed of an anti-corruption and immigration
court in Peshawar convicted Gula under the Foreign Act,
according to a copy of the ruling.
She has been in custody since her arrest on Wednesday last
week on accusations she was using a forged Pakistani identity
card.
She had been recently shifted to a hospital with a fever and
high blood pressure, said Dr Ghulam Subhani, medical
superintendent of the city's Lady Reading Hospital, where her
family have visited her.
However, she did appear in court on Friday for the verdict.
Gula was for years the face of Afghanistan's suffering,
after National Geographic published her image as a young
refugee, her defiant, pained eyes staring out from an unsmiling
face, framed by a shawl over her head.
Her legal case comes amid Pakistani pressure to send home
2.5 million Afghan refugees, even though Afghanistan faces a
bloody Taliban insurgency and would struggle to look after them.
($1=104.7000 Pakistani rupees)
