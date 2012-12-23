(Repeats Sunday story with no change to text)
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik and Matthew Green
WANA, Pakistan/ISLAMABAD Dec 23 Pakistan's
powerful army chief has made reconciling warring factions in
Afghanistan a top priority, military officials and Western
diplomats say, the newest and clearest sign yet that Islamabad
means business in promoting peace with the Taliban.
General Ashfaq Kayani is backing dialogue partly due to
fears that the end of the U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan in
2014 could energise a resilient insurgency straddling the shared
frontier, according to commanders deployed in the region.
"There was a time when we used to think we were the masters
of Afghanistan. Now we just want them to be masters of
themselves so we can concentrate on our own problems," said a
senior Pakistani military officer stationed in South Waziristan,
part of the tribal belt that hugs the Afghan border.
"Pakistan has the power to create the environment in which a
grand reconciliation in Afghanistan can take place," he said,
speaking in the gritty town of Wana, about 30 km (20 miles) from
Afghanistan. "We have to rise to the challenge. And we are doing
it, at the highest level possible."
On December 7, Kayani hammered home his determination to
support a negotiated end to the war in Afghanistan at a meeting
of top commanders at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.
"He (Kayani) said Afghan reconciliation is our top
priority," said a Pakistani intelligence official, who was
briefed about the meeting.
Major progress with Kayani's help could enable U.S.
President Barack Obama to say his administration managed to sway
Pakistan - often seen as an unreliable ally - to help achieve a
top U.S. foreign policy goal.
Afghan officials, who have long suspected Pakistan of
funding and arming the Taliban, question whether Kayani
genuinely supports dialogue or is merely making token moves to
deflect Western criticism of Pakistan's record in Afghanistan.
Pakistan backed the Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan
in the mid-1990s and is seen as a crucial gatekeeper in attempts
by the U.S. and Afghan governments to reach out to insurgent
leaders who fled to Pakistan after their 2001 ouster.
Relations between Taliban commanders and Pakistan's security
establishment have increasingly been poisoned by mistrust,
however, raising questions over whether Kayani's spymasters
wield enough influence to nudge them towards the table.
Nevertheless, diplomats in Islamabad argue that Pakistan has
begun to show markedly greater enthusiasm for Western-backed
attempts to engage with Taliban leaders. Western diplomats, who
for years were sceptical about Pakistani promises, say Islamabad
is serious about promoting stability in Afghanistan.
"They seem to genuinely want to move towards a political
solution," said an official from an EU country. "We've seen a
real shift in their game-plan at every level. Everyone involved
seems to want to get something going."
"PAST MISTAKES"
The army has ruled Pakistan for more than half its history
and critics say generals have jealously guarded the right to
dictate policy on Afghanistan, seeing friendly guerrilla groups
as "assets" to blunt the influence of arch-rival India.
But army attitudes towards former Islamist proxies have also
begun to evolve due to the rise of Pakistan's own Taliban
movement, which has fought fierce battles in the tribal areas
and launched suicide attacks in major cities.
Kayani seemed to signal that the army's conception of its
role in Pakistan and the region was changing in a speech to
officers in Rawalpindi last month.
"As a nation we are passing through a defining phase,"
Kayani said. "We are critically looking at the mistakes made in
the past and trying to set the course for a better future."
Kayani ordered Pakistan's biggest offensive against the
militants in 2009, pouring 40,000 troops into South Waziristan
in a bid to decisively tip the balance against the growing
challenge they posed to the state.
Outsiders are largely barred from the tribal belt, but
Reuters was able to arrange a rare three-day trip with
Pakistan's military last month.
Security appeared to have improved markedly in South
Waziristan since the offensive, but the visit also underscored
the huge task Pakistan's army still faces to gain control over
other parts of the border region.
Haji Taj, who runs an Islamic seminary for boys and girls in
Wana, said militants were still at large in surrounding
mountains. "Outside the army camp, it's Taliban rule," he said.
"CHANGE IN MINDSET"
Kayani, a career soldier who assumed command of the army in
2007, has been a key interlocutor with Washington during one of
the most turbulent chapters in U.S.-Pakistan relations.
Arguably Pakistan's most powerful man, he has earned a
reputation as a thoughtful commander who has curbed the
military's tendency to meddle overtly in politics.
With Kayani's support, Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar
has held repeated rounds of discussions with Afghan
counterparts, and in November Pakistan released more than a
dozen Taliban prisoners.
The move aimed to reassure the Afghan government and
Pakistan's allies of Islamabad's good faith and telegraph to the
Taliban that Pakistan is serious about facilitating talks.
"There is a change in political mindset and will on the
Pakistani side," Salahuddin Rabbani, the chairman of
Afghanistan's High Peace Council, told Reuters. "We have reason
to be cautiously optimistic."
Seeking to overcome a bitter legacy of mistrust, Pakistan
has also built bridges with Afghan politicians close to the
Northern Alliance, a constellation of anti-Taliban warlords who
have traditionally been implacable critics of Islamabad.
Kayani flew to Kabul last month for talks with Afghan
President Hamid Karzai and accompanied Khar on a visit to
Brussels to meet top NATO and U.S. officials in early December.
Sceptics in Kabul wonder, however, whether Pakistan is still
hedging its bets. Afghan officials are particularly irked by
Pakistan's refusal to release Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the
Taliban's captured second-in-command, who is seen as a
potentially significant go-between with insurgents.
Even with Pakistan's unambiguous support, diplomats warn
that there are unanswered questions over what form any peace
process might take, and whether Taliban hardliners will engage.
"THERE IS NO OTHER WAY"
Kayani's growing support for dialogue is driven to a large
extent by a realisation that the United States is intent on
sticking to its Afghan withdrawal plans, diplomats say.
A series of high-profile attacks in Pakistan in recent
months, including a Dec. 15 raid on the airport in the
north-western city of Peshawar, has sharpened concerns that
instability in Afghanistan could invigorate Pakistani militants.
Hawks in Pakistan's security bureaucracy may balk at the
idea of supporting dialogue unless they can be certain that any
future settlement will limit India's influence in Kabul.
But officers deployed in outposts clinging to the
saw-toothed peaks of the frontier fear they may soon face an
even fiercer fight unless the leaders of the insurgency in
Afghanistan can be persuaded to talk.
"After 2014, when the U.S. leaves, what will these guys do?
You think they'll suddenly become traders and responsible
citizens of society?" said another officer serving in South
Waziristan. "We have to make sure of a post-2014 framework that
can accommodate these elements. There is no other way."
