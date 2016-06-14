By Jibran Ahmed
| PESHAWAR, Pakistan, June 14
PESHAWAR, Pakistan, June 14 A Pakistani military
officer died on Tuesday after being shot by Afghan forces during
a clash at the Torkham border, Pakistan's military said, a
development likely to ratchet up tension between the neighbours
who sources said were beefing up troop numbers on either side.
The main gates at Torkham remained closed for a third day on
Tuesday, leaving thousands stranded on either side of the most
frequented official border crossing at the end of the Khyber
Pass.
Firing between Pakistani and Afghan forces first broke out
on Sunday evening at the crossing, about 45 km (28 miles) west
of Peshawar, over the construction of a new border post on the
Pakistani side.
Major Jawad Ali Changezi was among nine Pakistani and six
Afghan troops who were wounded in the fighting, according to
security officials. One Afghan soldier was killed, Afghan
officials said on Monday.
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's office and the
Pakistani military's press wing confirmed Changezi's death.
Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been
strained for months. Kabul says Pakistan is harbouring militants
seeking to overthrow the Afghan government, including the
Haqqani Network and the leadership of the Afghan Taliban.
Pakistan denies it supports militants and says it is
building the gate at Torkham to stop the movement of militants
across the border.
"This gate (is) considered essential to check & verify
documentation of all border crossers," tweeted Asim Bajwa, the
Pakistani military's chief spokesperson, on Monday.
On Tuesday, Afghanistan summoned the Pakistani ambassador to
register its protest at the violence. Pakistan had similarly
summoned the Afghan Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad on Monday.
Pakistani security officials, speaking on condition of
anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the
media, said the army had moved heavy weaponry and additional
troops to the Afghan border on Monday night.
On Monday, an Afghan border police commander also confirmed
that reinforcements had been deployed to the Afghan side of the
border.
The Pakistan-Afghanistan border has long remained porous and
disputed. Afghanistan has blocked repeated attempts by Pakistan
to build a fence on sections of the roughly 2,200km (1,370 mile)
long frontier, rejecting the contours of the boundary.
(Writing and additional reporting by Asad Hashim in ISLAMABAD)