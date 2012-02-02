Pakistan's Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar gestures as she speaks during a news conference in Kabul February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

ISLAMABAD Pakistan would encourage Afghan insurgent groups like the Haqqani network and the Taliban to pursue peace if asked by Afghanistan, Pakistan's foreign minister said on Thursday.

Hina Rabbani Khar also told reporters that the Afghan reconciliation process was active on several fronts but was far from producing results.

Rabbani was speaking after a trip to Kabul. She said "lots of ill will" between the traditionally uneasy neighbours, whose ties have been strained in recent months, had faded.

