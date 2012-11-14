By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD Nov 14 Pakistan began releasing some
Afghan Taliban prisoners who the Kabul government believes could
help in reconciliation efforts, an official said on Wednesday,
the clearest sign that Islamabad will support the troubled
Afghan peace process.
Afghan officials, hopeful that direct contact with Taliban
commanders could give them leverage in any peace talks, have
long urged Pakistan for access to prisoners.
The task of energizing the Afghan peace process is gaining
urgency as NATO combat troops prepare to withdraw by the end of
2014. Some Afghans fear the country could face civil war or
another Taliban takeover if insurgents are not brought into a
serious peace process before then.
An Afghan official said some Taliban captives had been
released but Islamabad and Kabul were at odds over how many
would be freed.
Earlier, Abdul Hamid Mubarez, a member of Afghanistan's High
Peace Council, visiting Islamabad, told Reuters: "Pakistan has
sent us a very strong message and Pakistan has agreed in
principle to start releasing prisoners from today."
Pakistan, with its historical ties to Afghan militant
groups, is seen as critical to U.S. efforts to pacify
Afghanistan, perhaps President Barack Obama's biggest foreign
policy challenge as he starts a second term.
It is not clear why Pakistan made the gesture at this time
but it has come under mounting pressure to support U.S. efforts
to stabilise Afghanistan as the endgame nears.
A senior Pakistani army official said it had not yet been
decided if the former Afghan Taliban second in command, Mullah
Abdul Ghani Baradar, would be released.
Afghan officials have identified him as a figure who may
command enough respect to persuade the Taliban to pursue peace
after more than a decade of fighting U.S.-led NATO and Afghan
forces.
In August, senior officials from both countries said Afghan
officials have held secret talks with Baradar.
The decision to release the prisoners was a major
achievement for the Afghan High Peace Council, which has been
struggling to ease mistrust between the Taliban and the Kabul
government.
NO PROGRESS
Afghan officials have suspected that Pakistan has been
holding Afghan Taliban members in jail to retain some control
over peace efforts and have a say in any settlement.
Those in detention include former Justice Minister Mullah
Nooruddin Toorabi and Mullah Jahangirwal, former secretary of
Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar and Allahdat Tayab, an
ex-deputy minister, Afghan High Peace Council officials say.
"We have asked Pakistan to release them because they were
the policymakers of the Taliban and close aides to Mullah Omar,"
said Habibullah Fawzi, a senior member of the Afghan peace team.
Their release could encourage a number of Taliban commanders
and fighters to join peace efforts, he said. Afghan embassy
officials in Islamabad said the names of about 10 Afghan Taliban
militants had been floated.
Afghanistan's government has failed to secure direct talks
with the Taliban and no significant progress is expected before
2014, when most NATO combat troops withdraw, a senior Afghan
official closely involved with reconciliation efforts told
Reuters last week.
There has also been little progress on other fronts. The
Taliban said in March they were suspending nascent peace talks
with the United States held in Qatar, blaming "erratic and
vague" U.S. statements.
Even if the release of the Afghan Taliban prisoners does not
produce breakthroughs, it could improve Pakistan's image and
bolster its argument that it is committed to stabilising
Afghanistan. Afghan officials have often seen Pakistan as a
reluctant partner in attempts to broker talks.
Afghan and U.S. officials accuse Pakistan of using insurgent
groups, including the highly lethal Haqqani network, as proxies
in Afghanistan to counter the influence of rival India. Pakistan
rejects that.
Afghanistan has been known to want access to Taliban leaders
belonging to the so-called Quetta Shura, or council, named after
the Pakistani city where they are believed to be based.
Pakistan has consistently denied giving sanctuary to
insurgents and says no Taliban leaders are in Quetta.