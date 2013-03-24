* Pakistan critical of Afghan peace efforts
* Karzai seen as too "unpredictable"
* Time running out as NATO prepares to withdraw
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD, March 25 Pakistan, seen as critical
to efforts to stabilise Afghanistan, is finding it difficult to
work with President Hamid Karzai due to mistrust and is reaching
out to others to advance the peace process, senior Pakistani
Foreign Ministry officials say.
Pakistan is uniquely positioned to promote reconciliation in
neighbouring Afghanistan because of its long history of ties to
militant groups fighting to topple Karzai.
But Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of backing the Taliban
to further its aims, fearful it will try to install a
pro-Islamabad government in Kabul, a charge Pakistan denies.
"Right now, Karzai is the biggest impediment to the peace
process," a top Pakistani Foreign Ministry official told
Reuters. "In trying to look like a saviour, he is taking
Afghanistan straight to hell."
Karzai has said he wants peace on his own terms and could
also be worried that the United States might cut a quick and
risky deal with the Taliban, eager to get the bulk of its forces
out of the country by the end of next year.
Either way, Pakistani officials say they are discouraged by
what they call Karzai's erratic statements and provocations,
apparently designed to make him appear more decisive at home in
dealing with the unpopular war, now in its 12th year.
Failure to reach an agreement between the Afghan government
and insurgents would increase the chances of prolonged
instability and even a push by the Taliban to seize power. The
last time they did it, in 1996, it was with Pakistani help.
The stakes are also high for Pakistan, a strategic U.S. ally
seen as vital to Washington's global war on militancy. It fears
turmoil in Afghanistan could spill over the border and energise
homegrown militants seeking to topple the government.
"I have absolutely no doubt that there will be complete
chaos in Afghanistan if a settlement is not reached by 2014,"
said the Foreign Ministry official. "Afghanistan will erupt. And
when that happens, Pakistan will have to pay."
Pakistan and Afghanistan have long been suspicious of each
other. A recent period of warmer relations raised hopes they
could work together to lure the Taliban to negotiations.
Aziz Khan, a former Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan, said
it was not right to pin all the blame on Karzai.
"Everyone is hedging their bets at this point: the
Pakistanis, the U.S., the Afghan government and the Taliban," he
said. "No one has been clear about what they want in
Afghanistan."
Although Pakistan will maintain contacts with Karzai, it is
stepping up engagements with opposition figures, the Taliban,
Washington and other parties to promote reconciliation, Foreign
Ministry officials said.
"There is no other option but reconciliation - with or
without Karzai," said the top Foreign Ministry official. "If he
continues to be this stubborn, him and his High Peace Council
will naturally be sidelined."
AFGHANS SAY KARZAI COMMITTED TO PEACE
A second senior Pakistani Foreign Ministry official cited
several examples of how Karzai has blocked peace efforts. At a
conference in January, for example, Karzai insisted there would
be no more "back door" peace contacts.
The official also accused Karzai of delaying the opening of
a Taliban office in Qatar that could be used in the
reconciliation efforts. He did not say why.
Afghan officials say Karzai is fully committed to the peace
process, but wants to ensure it is Afghan-driven.
Responding to the accusation that Karzai is an obstacle to
peace, an Afghan government official said: "We totally reject
this. It is a baseless allegation."
Analysts say Pakistan has a long-standing fear of an Afghan
government close to its old foe, India. Karzai has said "no
foreign elements or entities should attempt to own Afghan peace
efforts". He also warned: "I am not going to allow other
attempts to succeed."
So far, Karzai has failed to secure direct talks with the
Taliban. He has repeatedly asked for Pakistan's support.
Pakistan has helped Taliban representatives to travel to Qatar
to make contacts with U.S. officials.
At the same time, Pakistan has been building bridges with
the Northern Alliance, a constellation of anti-Taliban figures
who have traditionally been implacable critics of Islamabad, and
close to India.
But Kabul wants Pakistan to hand over top Afghan Taliban
leaders which could prove useful in the peace process.
"All Taliban leadership are sitting in Pakistan. We need
full cooperation of Pakistan in order for them to be allowed to
travel and be allowed to talk," Afghan Foreign Minister Zalmay
Rassoul told a news conference in Sydney.
Karzai's remarks during interviews and in meetings with
Pakistani officials have led Islamabad to conclude he has become
too inflexible. They cite Karzai's recent accusation that the
United States was colluding with the Taliban.
"What does Karzai have to show for his effort to bring
insurgents to the table? We've released prisoners. We've
facilitated talks," said another senior Foreign Ministry
official.
Late last year, Pakistan released more than two dozen
Taliban prisoners who could help promote peace. It was the
clearest signal ever that Pakistan had put its weight behind the
Afghan reconciliation process.
Pakistan's army chief has also made reconciling warring
Afghan factions a priority, military sources say.
After the prisoner releases, Afghan officials said Pakistan
shared Kabul's goal of transforming the insurgency into a
political movement. Such remarks signalled unprecedented
optimism from Kabul.
"JOKER IN THE PACK"
But despite that, old suspicions that Pakistan uses Afghan
insurgents as proxies to counter the influence of India have not
been laid to rest.
Some Afghan officials believe Pakistan may still be hedging
its bets and that even the prisoner releases were just a way to
retain influence over the Taliban.
"The key fact here is that Pakistan has been investing in
this dirty game of trying to control Afghanistan for the last
thirty years through terrorist proxies," said a senior Afghan
government official.
"It is now trying to reap the harvest of its investments by
waiting for what they see as the inevitable complete departure
of the international community from Afghanistan and keeping
their proxy assets, primarily the Taliban, for the post-2014
period."
During talks last month at British Prime Minister David
Cameron's official country residence, Chequers, Karzai and
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari agreed to consult on future
Afghan Taliban prisoner releases.
But Pakistani officials now complain that Karzai does not
appreciate the goodwill gestures.
Another Pakistani Foreign Ministry official said the
government was incensed by an interview Karzai gave to the
British press after the Chequers meeting in which he said the
peace process was being impeded by "external forces acting in
the name of the Taliban", a veiled reference to Islamabad.
So exasperated was Pakistan with Karzai that at a meeting
this month between Zardari, the army chief and senior officials,
one top leader described Karzai as "the joker in the pack",
according to an official who attended.
"He is trying to act as if he has many cards in his hands,"
said the first Foreign Ministry official. "But he should realise
he is only hurting his country."
(Additional reporting by Hamid Shalizi in KABUL; Editing by
Michael Georgy and Nick Macfie)